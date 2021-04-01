Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.35

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.35 and traded as high as C$33.30. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$33.03, with a volume of 5,445,755 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

