PowerPool (CVP) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.41 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $58.10 million and $4.41 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00004633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00320326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00088472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00729846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00047861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00029785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,948,125 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

