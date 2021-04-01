PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.