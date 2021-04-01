Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $29.34

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.34, but opened at $33.34. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.