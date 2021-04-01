Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.66 Million

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce sales of $46.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $47.43 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $190.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $198.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $218.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.