Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.20. Approximately 5,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,888,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

