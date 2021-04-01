Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Reduced by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,965 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.75% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $30,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 153,029 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 7,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,738. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

