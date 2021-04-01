Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 150,228 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.98% of United Airlines worth $124,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.37.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

