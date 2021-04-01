Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 50,405 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.33% of PRA Group worth $114,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

