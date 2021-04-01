Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 505,333 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,333 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.59% of Altice USA worth $125,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NYSE ATUS opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

