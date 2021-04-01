Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 6,289,748 Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289,748 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 17.70% of Frank’s International worth $109,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $804.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

