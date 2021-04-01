Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 696 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.04% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $116,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $235.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

