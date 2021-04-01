Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 145,904 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.28% of MGE Energy worth $108,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

