Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 16,545 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.82% of NVR worth $123,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tikehau Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in NVR by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in NVR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,078,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,710.93 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,294.72 and a 1-year high of $4,832.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,617.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4,282.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,977.20.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

