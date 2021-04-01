Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 42,692 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.25% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $131,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $95,680,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -108.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

