Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 73,222 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.89% of Generation Bio worth $124,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 651,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

GBIO stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,630.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $861,129.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

