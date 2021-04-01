Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 89,242 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,242 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of Truist Financial worth $135,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

