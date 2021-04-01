Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,732,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 14.75% of Meridian Bancorp worth $115,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $965.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.92. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.