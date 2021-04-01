Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.29% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $128,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

