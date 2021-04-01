Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.24% of AZZ worth $123,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AZZ by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AZZ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AZZ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.