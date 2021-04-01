Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.85% of 10x Genomics worth $121,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $181,568,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,138,533.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

TXG opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.07 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.18.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

