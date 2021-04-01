Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.56% of Zai Lab worth $123,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $133.43 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

