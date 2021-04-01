Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $111.32 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 511,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.88% of Franklin Resources worth $111,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

