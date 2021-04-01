Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $114.88 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.39% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $114,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 682.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.