Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $116.99 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.78% of Fair Isaac worth $116,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 29,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $486.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.06. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $259.37 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

