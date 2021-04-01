Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $122.89 Million Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,642 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 17.01% of Harmonic worth $122,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter worth $113,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $790.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HLIT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

