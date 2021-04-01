Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $129.89 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.73% of Rush Enterprises worth $129,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

RUSHA stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

