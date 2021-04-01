Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $129 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394,233 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.55% of MaxLinear worth $128,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,643.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,628 shares of company stock worth $5,028,356 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

