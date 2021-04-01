Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $132.65 Million Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.48% of Middlesex Water worth $132,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.