Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.63% of Teradyne worth $125,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

