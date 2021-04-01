Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 113,794 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.18% of AtriCure worth $129,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,151 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

