Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 36,230 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.91% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $126,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.44. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.