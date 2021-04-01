Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 53,838 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.34% of SJW Group worth $125,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 292.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $62.99 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

