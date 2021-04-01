Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 59,612 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.69% of California Water Service Group worth $126,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

