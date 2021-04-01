Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 73,124 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.67% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $127,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $158.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

