Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460,573 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.33% of IGM Biosciences worth $117,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,948,000 after buying an additional 511,090 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. 79.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.