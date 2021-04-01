Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,127,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 254,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.06% of Devon Energy worth $112,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.