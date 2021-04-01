Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 108,533 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $125,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,547,000 after buying an additional 96,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.31 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.