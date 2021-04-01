Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,706 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.49% of Churchill Downs worth $114,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $227.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -94.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.