Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,588,739 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,588,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.73% of Sun Communities worth $119,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $150.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $157.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

