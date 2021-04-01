Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 19,972 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,990 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.19% of Autodesk worth $126,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,954 shares of company stock worth $14,565,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $277.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

