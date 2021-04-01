Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 223,466 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223,466 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.99% of FibroGen worth $134,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,852,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FGEN stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

