Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,787,128 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,787,128 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.88% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $118,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 295,824 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

