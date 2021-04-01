Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 583,002 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.57% of Flowserve worth $123,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after buying an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flowserve by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 231,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,747,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

FLS stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.