Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,040,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,908,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.70% of Ozon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZON. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OZON opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.39. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

