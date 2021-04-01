Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.95% of Principal Financial Group worth $129,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

