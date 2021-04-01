PriceSmart (PSMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PSMT stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,051,461.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,168.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,474 shares of company stock valued at $18,127,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

