Primas Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00335269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.