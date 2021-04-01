Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Cap of $3.50 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,694,454 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

