Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $2.03 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,686,813 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.